The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Why Boys Are Falling Behind In School (And How To Fix It)

by
Boys falling behind

American schools and kindergarten specifically are not designed for boys … But they should be. That’s the conclusion from a piece in the New York Times this weekend that focuses on why boys are regularly falling behind girls when it comes to their performance in primary schools:

“Kindergarten has become significantly more academic because of the effects of a national law passed in 2001, with children expected to spend more time sitting still and learning math and reading — and many boys do not enter with the skills to meet those expectations … in just over a decade, teachers had allocated much more time to academic subjects and desk work, and less time to art, music and activities like blocks or dramatic play.”

There are several ways experts suggest to solve this problem. The first, which would benefit both boys and girls, is to bring more play and activities back into the earliest schooling years. There is plenty of research suggesting that this is how kindergarten children of any gender learn best. Other suggestions include trying to recruit more male teachers who “could be role models who know what it’s like to be a boy in school,” and generally including more movement, music, time outside to help children build skills like self-regulation and executive function.

Alongside emerging research showing that the long-standing metric of teacher to student ratio may be flawed, it seems we need to rethink some of the more fundamental assumptions around how we educate children and what works.

Just as we are seeing many initiatives right now targeted at supporting girls in later years of school to further achievement in STEM fields (for example), it seems we also now need a similar focus on making sure we have the right methods to ensure that boys don’t fall behind at an early age too. The only way the world gets better for everyone in the next generation is to make sure we aren’t unintentionally leaving anyone behind.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe