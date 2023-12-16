The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
How Obesity Drugs Are Creating a “Seismic” Shift in the Travel Industry

As more people are taking GLP-1 drugs to lose dramatic amounts of weight, the implications for travel are definitely more than what you’re imagining … or what the industry is ready for.

Yes, restaurants will be impacted as people eat and order less food. But TSA may run into challenges as people no longer look like their ID photos taken many pounds ago. Airlines could save a stunning $80M per year in fuel costs if the average passenger drops just ten pounds. Active travel experiences will see new audiences from healthier people who are able to move more freely.

Most importantly, when people feel better, they want to travel more. All of this means the next few years for travel may look very different from the past several decades when obesity has consistently been on the rise and open new frontiers for the brands that are ready for this new traveler mindset and body type.

As travel site Skift concludes, “the Ozempic Era could be good for airlines, all-inclusive resorts, cruises, experience providers and tour operators. It might be bad for theme parks, hotels, movie theaters, and entertainment venues that rely on food, drinks and concessions.”

