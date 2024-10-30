The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Victoria’s Secret Brought Back Their Runway Show as an Example of How They’ve Changed. Did It Work?

by
Victoria's Secret Runway

Six years ago, Victoria’s Secret shelved their popular runway show after significant blowback from media and consumers alike who felt the show was objectifying women. Since then, the brand has had to go through leadership changes and significant soul searching about what it stood for. This week they brought back their runway show in an attempt to “reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love.” The show had some notable changes, including featuring more plus-sized models and leaving out the diamond-studded bras and other lingerie that no one would ever wear in real life. The brand also made sure women were driving the production team behind the show. Despite the changes, the reviews were mixed.

The New York Times called it “a relic of another time,” suggesting that “parading scantily clad bodies, no matter what size or age, down a runway is simply not about empowerment. It’s about objectification — even if it’s equal opportunity objectification.” Another review felt the brand was pretending: “Fenty was built from inclusivity and truth, it wasn’t publicly dragged into it via focus groups. Consumers are smart, and we know when it’s real and when it’s pandering,”

On the positive side, some reviewers called it a step in the right direction and felt the revised show actually did demonstrate some reinvention on the part of the brand. So what do you think?

Can a brand like Victoria’s Secret actually change or is this just another example of superficial marketing from a fading brand desperate to go back to their past glory?

