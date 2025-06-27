Inside the Relentlessly Cheerful Campaign of Zohran Mamdani

Amidst all the coverage of what some news outlets described as a “political earthquake​” with relative newcomer Zohran Mamdani defeating longtime NY politician Andrew Cuomo in the primary for the Mayor’s race, there was this ​fascinating summation​ of the campaign run by the 33 year old Indian-American candidate:

“Mr. Mamdani ran a relentless and cheerful campaign focused on affordability in a city that has grown too expensive for an expanding circle of residents, with zippy videos and catchy tag lines like “freeze the rent” and “free buses” that told voters he cared first about their wallets.”

His unexpected victory has earned national attention and is ​causing panic​ among several groups. Central to his success has been his ability to use break through marketing to focus on the biggest issue faced every day by anyone living in New York: affordability. His ​social media posts​ explain the issues in simple terms and offer down to earth promises for what he would focus on doing if elected (ie – freeze rents, offer free busses and reduce grocery prices).

The style of campaign he seems to be running is capturing attention around the world, and in NY as well. As a result, more than a few observers are predicting his style may become a model for other campaigns and aspiring politicians to watch.