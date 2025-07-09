Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Carnival Cruise Non Loyalty program

How Carnival Cruise Killed Their Loyalty Program … And What Happens Next

July 9, 2025

In mid-June, Carnival Cruise Lines launched what may be the most shocking (and potentially destructive) experiment in the history of loyalty programs. They essentially ​announced that they will be scrapping their 13-year old program​ and instead replacing it with a new system based on how much you spend. More specifically, they are taking away Lifetime Diamond Membership for customers and instead requiring people to requalify for it with ongoing spending on new cruises. For the past few weeks, brand loyalists and fans are actively ​sharing videos about how much they hate it, calling the new program a “glorified credit card rebate program.”

Why is this so potentially damaging for the brand? Here’s an excellent breakdown from neuromarketing expert Roger Dooley in ​his analysis of the program changes for Forbes:​

Here’s what Carnival got wrong from a behavioral standpoint: they’re taking away something customers already own. Under the old system, a cruiser who sailed frequently over many years earned lifetime Diamond status based on nights at sea. That status felt earned, permanent, and emotionally valuable. Behavioral economists call this the “endowment effect”—once we own something, losing it feels much worse than never having it at all. Now Carnival is essentially telling these customers: “Thanks for your loyalty, but you need to pay up or lose what you’ve earned.” This fundamentally changes who can be “loyal” to Carnival. Frequency and long-term engagement no longer matter. It’s all about 24-month spend.

It is possible this could be a sneaky tactic to stoke some short-term outrage from their best customers before reversing course and giving back these earned lifetime status privileges. And if so, that could work. Time will tell. If not, this could become a case study taught in business schools for how to destroy brand loyalty overnight.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

Is “Sludge” a Real Customer Service Tactic to Avoid Irate Customers?

Is “Sludge” a Real Customer Service Tactic to Avoid Irate Customers?

A Lesson In Marketing Strategy From the Cheetos Shape Hunt

A Lesson In Marketing Strategy From the Cheetos Shape Hunt

The Secret of Optimism and the New Peruvian Airport

The Secret of Optimism and the New Peruvian Airport

The Consequences of Being An Asshole While Flying

The Consequences of Being An Asshole While Flying

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The New Tourist by Paige McClanahan

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The New Tourist by Paige McClanahan

The Doing and Undoing and Redoing and Undoing of American Policy

The Doing and Undoing and Redoing and Undoing of American Policy

The Coffee Shop That Accepts Gossip and Rumors as Payment

The Coffee Shop That Accepts Gossip and Rumors as Payment

Useless Rebranding and the Underappreciated Marketing Strategy of Doing Nothing

Useless Rebranding and the Underappreciated Marketing Strategy of Doing Nothing

The Hobo Handbook May Be the World’s Most Secretive Book

The Hobo Handbook May Be the World’s Most Secretive Book

People Are Losing Loved Ones to AI-Fueled Spiritual Fantasies

People Are Losing Loved Ones to AI-Fueled Spiritual Fantasies

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+