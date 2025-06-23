The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Denmark’s Radical Archaeology Experiment Is Paying Off in Gold and Knowledge

by
Denmark archaeologists

It is a beach cliché to see random idiots with metal detectors and sifters trying to find everything from loose change to diamond earrings. Using the idea of digging for treasure is reserved for the slightly desperate, mostly unhinged or overly optimistic. In Denmark, the ​government is encouraging these treasure hunters … and it may be working. Last year the government “deputized private detectorists to unearth artifacts buried in farm fields,” and the artifacts they are finding are unearthing (pun!) some fascinating details about the country’s past.

Roman medallions, ancient amulets, silver relics and gold rings are all examples of artifacts recovered by this small army of nonarchaeologists. The effect for Denmark’s archaeology community has been huge as these artifacts have propelled their research and findings much faster than neighboring countries. Add in the fact that the area around what is Denmark today was once a hub of wealth and power for the Vikings 1,000 years ago and this experiment is getting attention across the world.

It’s also raising some questions about what buried treasure and stories we might all be standing on top of that are long lost but could be found again … if more people chose to become detectorists themselves. Or if that feels like too much work, you could always follow one ecologist’s advice and turn your backyard into a national park instead.

