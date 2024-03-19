This Bereavement Startup Shows the Hopeful Human Potential of AI

Dealing with the passing of a loved one is hard emotionally, but the paperwork and procedures involved can make it far worse. A startup called Empathy has made it easier for more than 40 million people and just landed a new round of funding to expand their offering. The need for the tool is clear. Apparently according to US government statistics, it takes an average of 420 hours to “properly wind down a deceased person’s affairs.” Empathy.com helps with everything from using AI to write obituaries to step by step guides offering help with how to shut down social media profiles and close bank accounts.



In contrast to cold-hearted government forms that offer little support, this tool also uses AI to build in elements that can help with wellbeing such as breathing reminders, empathetic messages and useful easy to follow checklists while people are in moments of shock or mental anguish. Altogether, this is the sort of implementation of AI that we should all hope becomes more common. Human-driven automation that truly fills a need and helps people get through a difficult time.