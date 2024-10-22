The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Kids Book About Diwali by Chhavi Arya Bhargava

Diwali is for everyone. That’s the biggest perspective you’ll get from A Kids Book About Diwali … which isn’t really just for kids. Going far beyond the usual holiday stories, this book clearly outlines the cultural traditions behind this important holiday in an inclusive way that incorporates the various traditions of the many faiths that celebrate it — including Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.

For anyone looking to understand the meaning behind the five days of Diwali, answer kids’ questions about the holiday or just gain a better insight into a holiday celebrated by more than a billion people across the world, this book is the ideal guide.

As more schools and communities outside India add Diwali to their list of recognized holidays and the South Asian diaspora grows, A Kids Book About Diwali is the ultimate guide to this holiday that schools and families need to appreciate the meaning behind the traditions. Diwali should be for everyone. This is a book that can help that become a reality.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:
Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.
