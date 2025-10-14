The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Kids Book About Diwali by Chhavi Arya Bhargava

It’s Diwali season and the holiday is getting continued attention from many groups outside the South Asian community, so I wanted to come back and share this as my featured read of the week. The fact that the amazing author happens to be my wife is also a pretty big motivator! In the past year, the book has won seven awards, been featured in dozens of events, had a BIG second printing with slightly adjusted branding thanks to the acquisition of A Kids Book About Co. by Penguin Random House + DK, and plenty of fans from teachers and parents alike because of how easy it makes it to share the holiday of Diwali with everyone. Whether you already celebrate the Festival of Lights or not, please help support Chhavi’s mission to share Diwali with the world and pick up a copy this week!

​Buy directly from the Author >>

Buy On Amazon »

Buy on Bookshop.org »