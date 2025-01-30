The No Book: An Inside Look at Tim Ferriss’s New Book (and How He Protects His Time)

In case you’re not familiar with author Tim Ferriss, here’s a crazy fact about him: If he’s in a time when he isn’t checking email (usually for three weeks at a time), he deletes all the emails he has received and asks people to resend them if they are really that important. Tim’s first book The 4-Hour Workweek was a global bestseller. In this new book (his first in over seven years), which he is releasing as a serial with two chapters at a time, Tim writes about all the techniques and scripts he uses to protect his time—and how you can do the same.

While his perspective is probably more extreme than most of us might be willing to do, the premise of the book (explored over what he estimates as more than 500 pages) is an important reminder that we could all benefit from saying no to more things. Maybe the only way to actually do it is by learning from someone like Tim who is legendarily good at it from practicing it all the time.