The Cover Design for Our New Book Is Ready! Get a First Look Below … 

A big thank you to all the people who shared their opinions on the cover design contest, I’m happy to share the final cover of the book and also the new publication date of September 10th, 2024. We are a few weeks away from sharing the early edition of the book ONLY with our advance readers and book launch team. There’s still time to join if that’s interesting for you … just click the link below!
My New Book
The Future Normal is my latest award-winning exploration of 30 trends that are shaping humanity's future.
About Rohit
Rohit Bhargava is a trend curator, founder of the Non-Obvious Company and the 3-time Wall Street Journal bestselling author of nine books.