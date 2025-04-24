The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Complex Reality of “Girlbosses” In Space

by
Katy Perry Space X

This week the first all-female crew for a “manned” spaceflight headed to space—for ten minutes—on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. One of the passengers was pop singer Katy Perry who reportedly broke into song while on the flight (What a Wonderful World) and promptly kissed the ground when she landed safely back to Earth. Again, she was gone for ten minutes. Of course, the backlash was swift and fierce, which surprised some of the passengers. People online called it everything from a publicity stunt (true) to a complete waste of money (maybe true). Katy Perry, to her credit, did exactly what she has always done and owned her own choices while offering soundbites along the way: “We’re putting the ass in astronaut!

Not exactly the sort of female empowerment that the world needs, but the fact that this is the first all-female space mission is historically significant. This underscores the biggest problem with private space travel itself: it may simultaneously be something great for the future of humanity and a “vacuous PR stunt” too. In the rush to criticize or praise it, we can easily miss this fact. Good things can be done for selfish reasons. Just as world-shifting inspiration can come from unexpected places. Even someone who’s greatest contribution to science is putting the ass in astronaut.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe