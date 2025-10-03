SXSW 2026 Announcement!

SXSW is reinventing itself in 2026! The latest session announcement just came out and I’m excited to share that I’ll be back as a Featured Speaker with a brand new talk: 5 Non-Obvious Secrets of Human Connection (For Love & Profit).

With the Austin Convention Center under renovation, next year’s festival will return to its roots with events spread across clubhouses and venues all over the city. We’re already exploring plans for a Non-Obvious Clubhouse to host our own gatherings and our signature Non-Obvious 7 Minute Meetup (join our early FREE VIP list to attend here).

The ACC might be gone, but Austin’s energy will be as electric as ever next year. I hope to see you there.