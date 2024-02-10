New RXBands Offer a Secret Stretch Code and a Marketing Case Study

Here’s something you probably haven’t seen before … a protein bar company launching a discount code promo that only appears once on an exercise band after it’s fully stretched. This clever stunt comes from RXBAR, which is partnering with three Instagram fitness influencers to give away the bands and free prizes too. It’s a fun and quirky campaign but also a great reminder of the predictable elements of a campaign that stands out and gets attention.



The idea is new and easy to explain. The timing is great, as people struggle to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and January comes to a close. The branding is perfect – RXBands from RXBAR. And it’s a perfect use of influencer marketing, in a category where people pay a lot of attention to influencers and they offer a deep personal connection to a large audience. Lots of useful marketing lessons to take away from this simple but smart campaign.