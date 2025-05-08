The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

What One Man’s T-Shirt Test Says About Sustainability

by
Sustainability

For the past two years, startup founder Torleif Markussen Lunde created a quiet test of the sustainability of three comparable white t-shirts. The most expensive was a $92 shirt from Norwegian sustainability brand Livid. The second was a $12 shirt from Uniqlo. The third was a $7 shirt from H&M. Over two years, he washed and wore each shirt an average of 100 times. His experience was unexpected:

“Here’s the uncomfortable part: the shirt made with synthetic fibers, the one that might shed microplastics, is the most durable. The ones made from “natural” 100% cotton, including the one with sustainability claims stitched into its brand identity, wore out the fastest.”

His overall winner, a t-shirt that wasn’t actually part of the test, was a linen shirt from MCR in Italy that has lasted 20 years. The experiment led Lunde to ask the question of what sustainability actually means—a question we should all ask more often. Too often sustainability gets reduced to good storytelling and little more. The truth is messier. After his test and sharing what he learned, Lunde had this conclusion to offer:

“Maybe sustainability isn’t a label. Maybe it’s a practice. I want to shop better. I want to tread lightly. But I also want the truth. Not a campaign, or a claim. Just clothes that last. Because perhaps the most sustainable thing we can do is hold on to what we already have.”

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe