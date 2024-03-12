The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Mapping Apps Are Getting “Smarter” … That Might Not Be Good News

by
Mapping Apps Are Getting Smarter

Waze announced several “improvements” this week including the ability to warn you about emergency vehicles ahead, warnings for sharp turns coming up and alert you about which lane you should be in as you enter a roundabout. In other words, they have launched features to help distract drivers who are paying attention to the road to look at their phones instead.

If you’re feeling the snark from my commentary on this, I admit I’m not impressed by these sorts of additions. Instead, I worry that a phone aggressively alerting a driver about an approaching fire engine makes it more likely that drivers will take their eyes off the road to look at the phone at exactly the wrong moment.

The real innovation I would love to see is a mapping app that actively works to minimize the number of times you need to pay attention to it. Only show me upcoming turns and NOT popups asking me if I want to stop for a coffee or if a speed-trap another driver reported is still there. Reading this, I’m desperately hoping it doesn’t take some sort of traffic accident or disaster to show Waze why all these additions might not be helping as many people as they think. 

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe