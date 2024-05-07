The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Lessons From Daniel Radcliffe’s Journey to Leave Harry Potter Behind and Reinvent Himself

by
Lessons from Daniel Radcliffe

If you were cast into the role of a lifetime at the age of 11 and went on to play one of the most beloved bespectacled characters in modern movie (or book) history, what would you do when the series was over? Plenty of child stars struggle to leave the past behind, choosing to either escape the spotlight altogether or trying and failing to recreate their success. Daniel Radcliffe is different. 



In this profile piece about his journey to be seen as more than just the boy wizard from JK Rowling’s book series, you might just find some useful insights about what it takes to reinvent yourself at any age. It is the reinvention that often makes people fascinating.

So if you happen to be in a moment of your life right now where you’re trying to figure out what to do next, consider this beautiful thought … if the actor who grew up playing Harry Potter can break out of how people see him and become more than that, you can too.

