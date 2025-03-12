The Ultimate Movie Brand Partnership: Kleenex and IMDB Launch “The Kleenex Score”

There aren’t many brands that define their entire category so much that people literally use the brand name interchangeably to describe the product. Kleenex has always had that for the tissue industry, and now they are doubling down on this dominance with a clever new partnership with movie database IMDB to offer “The Kleenex Score” to movies so you can anticipate how much a movie is likely to make you cry. Preparing for that moment, of course, involves getting the Kleenex ready.

This is the perfect kind of brand partnership. Both partners get valuable exposure, the brands are both helping one another to stand out and the idea just makes immediate sense on a human level. Plus, it’s super unique and memorable. To borrow another score metric from a recognizable movie rating system, this campaign deserves 100 Rotten Tomatoes.