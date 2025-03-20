The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Unnecessary Enhancement and the Upscaling Backlash Against Netflix

by
Netflix

What if everything doesn’t need to be better? A series of 80s shows originally released at a 4:3 aspect ratio and with non-HD level filming have been digitally “enhanced” with AI to make them higher quality and in the typical widescreen format preferred now. The upscaling is a disaster.

Anyone watching immediately notices inconsistencies, weird AI-generated remnants and a wide format that cuts off critical pieces of a scene. The end result is that anyone watching will long for a time when all these “enhancements” weren’t around, and you could just watch a program as it was originally created.

The whole story is a good reminder for us all not to abandon the things people like in order to just make a product or experience feel more modern. The old way may not be perfect or even as technologically advanced, but sometimes it’s better anyway.

