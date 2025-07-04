Skip to Main Content
The Talking Statues of Versailles

July 4, 2025

When my kids were younger (and probably today too!) one of our favorite family movies was Night at the Museum. The idea of museums coming to life was fun to imagine. This week, The Palace of Versailles in France teamed up with Ask Mona and OpenAI to help “twenty iconic fountains and statues from the Gardens become narrators of their own stories. For the first time at Versailles, these masterpieces of heritage speak and engage in conversations with the public.”

Accessible via an app or a QR code placed near the statues, the tool lets you have a conversation with the sculpture in 13 different languages. Though I haven’t tried the experience for myself, I do love this idea of bringing artwork to life by allowing visitors to learn about its story through something other than a boring placard affixed to the wall. What do you think? If you were visiting the Palace, would you use this?

