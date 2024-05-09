The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

How Netflix Solves Content Overload with the Entertainment Industry’s Best User Interface Design

by
How Netflix Solves Content Overload with the Entertainment Industry's Best User Interface Design

How does a company that offers more than a billion hours of programming make it less intimidating to find something to watch? This is a problem Netflix has been working on for well over a decade. In a rare behind-the-scenes interview, Fast Company shared a Q&A with Netflix VP of design Steve Johnson about how exactly Netflix makes it easier for people discover new shows without getting frustrated and giving up.



The interview ranges from discussing the thinking behind Netflix’s popular Top 10 lists, how the platform deals with password sharing accounts that mask who’s actually watching, whether the platform may add some sort of “channel surfing” feature, and the instant joy of starting to watch something mid-way through instead of from the beginning.

Rather than making moves to scale back programming, like with Disney’s recent choice to limit their Marvel superhero universe to only two shows and three films in the coming year, Netflix is making the strategic choice to supercharge their interface instead. It’s a smart bet. After all, content overload shouldn’t really be a problem if you can always quickly find something you actually want to watch.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe