How “Chrono-Nutrition” Could Use Metabolism Science to Change When We Eat Anything

If there is an optimal time to eat a particular type of food, then there are suboptimal times to have it too. The problem is, we don’t usually know this sort of detail about the things we consume. Yet scientists already know that “nutrient sequencing”—the act of eating fiber-rich vegetables first during a meal, followed by protein and fats, and then carbohydrates—is becoming a recognized way for people with Type 2 diabetes to better manage their blood-sugar levels. Now there is a startup called Cycle.me that is testing out a new line of “circadian snacking” products for sale to Japanese consumers. Each item features a list of ingredients as well as an optimal time (morning, afternoon or evening) for consumption.

As this idea starts to gain momentum, it’s possible this new element of timing could start to show up on more food packaging as a way to remind (or educate!) all of us on everything from the best time to eat a banana to the right sequence we should use to consume a meal. Perhaps with this metric, people can also minimize some of the negative impacts food can have on their bodies and get healthier as well.