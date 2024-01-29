I’ve been hard at work collaborating on a new book over the past few months and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Those of you already on our launch team have seen a preview of these covers already (and thank you for all the feedback!). For the rest of you – I would love to hear what you think and you can also join our Launch Team for a sneak peek at manuscript too when we’re ready to share it!
Help Us Pick the Cover for Non-Obvious Thinking … Our Upcoming Book on Seeing What Others Miss!
I’ve been hard at work collaborating on a new book over the past few months and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Those of you already on our launch team have seen a preview of these covers already (and thank you for all the feedback!). For the rest of you – I would love to hear what you think and you can also join our Launch Team for a sneak peek at manuscript too when we’re ready to share it!