Ever Wonder Why Certain Flavors Of Chips Are Sold In Some Countries and Not Others? Inside The Secretive World Of Flavor Dust …

by
Inside The Secretive World Of Flavor Dust

If you have ever been to another region of the world and been curious about how they ended up with the various flavors of crisps (chips to Americans) that are on store shelves, you’ll find this article very interesting. It asks and answers everything you’ve wondered about how various flavors get reduced to the flavored dust sprinkled on top of chips.

Read this article to understand the secret food science behind chip flavor development, the rationale behind why “Lasagne” flavored Lays chips are only available in Thailand and not Italy, why it can take 7 years to introduce new flavors and the fascinating role immigration plays in which chips end up in which countries. This is the sort of article you’ll read and then wonder immediately why it’s not a book yet.

