Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Solar power

Electricity Will Be Free in the Future. In Australia, It Already Is.

November 12, 2025

Solar power in Australia costs about a third of what it currently costs in the US. As a result, more than 1 in 3 homes across Australia have solar panels. After years of installations, the investment is paying off. Starting in June of 2026, the Australian government announced that residents in three states will get free electricity for a portion of each day thanks to the surplus created. And that’s from less than half of all homes even installing solar panels. If the trend continues, it’s easy to imagine electricity could be entirely free for home use at some point in the next decade.

Of course, the population of Australia is vastly lower than many other countries, but the example is one that illustrates perfectly what many observers of the future believe are the types of innovation that will create a dramatic change to the cost structures of what we currently pay for and the scarcity we currently believe to be unavoidable. What if energy were free (or close to free) for ordinary household use? That used to be a question for the long-term future, but it may be closer than most people think.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

Adobe Is Rolling Out Emotion Mixers Where AI Can Shift the Tone of Voice Overs

Adobe Is Rolling Out Emotion Mixers Where AI Can Shift the Tone of Voice Overs

Why Zohran Mamdani Won the NY Mayoral Election

Why Zohran Mamdani Won the NY Mayoral Election

Bill Gates Now Says We Are Fighting Climate Change Wrong …

Bill Gates Now Says We Are Fighting Climate Change Wrong …

The Personal Exoskeletons Are Coming—Here’s What It Means

The Personal Exoskeletons Are Coming—Here’s What It Means

All Online Outrage Is Fake

All Online Outrage Is Fake

Lessons From the Reinvention of Pittsburgh into an AI Robotics Hub

Lessons From the Reinvention of Pittsburgh into an AI Robotics Hub

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+