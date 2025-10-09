Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

For all the attention on self-driving capabilities of cars coming in the future, there is a wave of research happening now into vehicle-driver interactions that is yielding some interesting results. For example, when researchers tested various types of feedback in different situations, they found some patterns of human preferences:

Vibrotactile feedback (such as a vibrating steering wheel to signal a lane shift), was preferred during negative and neutral states, while auditory signals were preferred during positive states. A combination of light and music proved most effective to promote positive emotions and engagement. However, while participants reported that the emotionally-attuned feedback helped them to maintain a calmer state, they expressed varying preferences for different feedbacks. The results highlighted “the importance of personalized feedback options”, the research concluded.

The point of the research is to take the next steps toward creating a true relationship between people and their cars. This week’s announcement from Perseus about developing Europe’s first AI powered electronic vehicle is another step in this direction. If you think about it, this has more potential for personalization and customization than nearly any other interaction. After all, people spend significant time in their cars, seats and sensors can be programmed to read biometrics, the auditory and sensory environment can be controlled on every level (music, video, climate, speed, etc). A vehicle is the ultimate immersive environment.

If the research pans out, this could impact just about every industry and create entirely new crossover segments. Imagine streaming a Hollywood blockbuster into the cabin of a car during a self-driven road trip. Or a health care provider using the cabin of the vehicle to administer non-invasive health assessments. Or the remote work and video conferencing capabilities of having full mobile wifi. As this research shows, self-driving is only one part of the story of the future of cars and driving. In the future, it’s going to be so much more.