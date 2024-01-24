AI Models Are Finally Getting Adopted in Fantasy Sports

The past few months have seen an explosion in people experimenting with Chat GPT to write everything from college essays to resignation letters. The tool has become indispensable for some, helping with search queries, research and answering just about any question. Yet for the many use cases out there, one that seems to be getting surprising little attention is the potential for AI to help you win some money. In particular if you play fantasy sports, and specifically in daily contests where you select your players or other game elements to bet on in real time, AI tools could offer a way to actually outsmart the competition. Tools like Gridiron AI for American football and SSTrader for actual football are two of many that will start to get popular as sports betters seek an edge in their selections. They are in a golden era at the moment where they are not integrated into the betting platforms themselves (which will happen in time). For now, because they are independent, the edge they offer could be real and significant. If you are a fantasy sports better, now might be the time to try them out.