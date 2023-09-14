The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

7-Eleven Japan Tests Palm Scanner to Check If You Are Eating Veggies

by

Radar speed scanners slow down drivers by showing them how fast they are going. The awareness creates the behavior change. Could the same idea shift how we eat?

In Japan, 7-Eleven is testing a Vege-Check palm scanner that “uses reflection spectroscopy to measure carotenoid levels in a person’s skin.” These are the biomarkers that can estimate the amount of fruits and vegetables someone has eaten. In 30 seconds, a palm scanner reads customer’s palms and tells them their “vegetable intake level” on a scale of 1 to 12.

Imagine this being used in schools to encourage kids to make healthier eating choices. Perhaps it could be gamified or connected into existing games like NBA 2k and Fitbit did several years ago. If these veggie scores were part of a game or reward system, it might have a chance to achieve the impossible: get kids to make healthier eating choices on their own. 

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe