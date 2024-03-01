3 Observations from TikTok’s New 2024 Trend Report

The newly released TikTok 2024 Trend Report offers more than a few to-be-expected trends that are essentially meant to promote the platform to advertisers … but some of the insights also offer some useful cultural commentary. Here are a few observations that stood out for me:

Serendipitous Scrolling – TikTok users often discover unexpected new passions that they didn't expect. The report suggests a marketing opportunity to use breakout creative (not that easy!) to make use of the serendipity.

Upside of "Delulu" – What started as a slang term for delusional also may explain how "TikTok audiences are building a shared community of delusional comfort to provide a spark of lightheartedness in an overwhelming reality." For brands, the advice is to lean into the emotional side of content before sharing.

– What started as a slang term for delusional also may explain how “TikTok audiences are building a shared community of delusional comfort to provide a spark of lightheartedness in an overwhelming reality.” For brands, the advice is to lean into the emotional side of content before sharing. Openness Builds Trust – Some conclusions are decidedly old school, such as their observation that consumers trust brands who leave comments turned on 1.5 times more. Which brings to mind a truth that has been known since the start of social media marketing 20 years ago: it pays to start with listening.