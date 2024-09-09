3 Insights About the Future of Alcohol

Kantor has a new research summary out about their latest insights into the future of alcohol and there are some surprising takeaways. The report starts with the growing trend of the “sober curious” and explores the popularity of zero-proof drinks as part of a “lifestyle choice” to avoid alcohol. This alcohol-free shift has been causing a lot of angst in the beer, wine and spirits industry but this report paints a more hopeful picture suggesting this is only happening on “certain occasions.” That feels pretty optimistic but unsurprising considering this report is at least in part produced for consumption by those inside in the industry.

The other trends spotlighted focus on the role of the spaces where alcohol is consumed and how they are being reinvented to offer a more memorable experience, as well as the role of alcohol in gatherings that bring people together. The summary also proposes that “hedonism redefined” describes a new consumer seeking “weird and wonderful new ways to receive that much-needed dopamine hit.” You can download the full report summary for more insights about the role of technology in custom drinks, supply chain shifts and plenty more. It is currently available free.