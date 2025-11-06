Skip to Main Content
Why Zohran Mamdani Won the NY Mayoral Election

November 6, 2025

The day after stories of Zohran Mamdani’s meteoric rise and win of the NY city Mayoral election were everywhere this week. The best recap I read focused on a specific aspect of Mamdani’s campaign that offers lessons beyond politics. Though he received a lot of credit and attention for his savvy social media videos, the real connections with people he managed to make were largely due to his ability and willingness to just show up in person and talk to real people. When contrasted with his opponent’s choice to try and use AI-slop videos, the authenticity is what shone through for people.

For anyone following the marketing trend lines, the fact that this strategy worked is probably not surprising. The brands that offer this sort of authenticity and connect with customers on a human level are also the ones that survive and rise to the top. The people who understand people always win.

