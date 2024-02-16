What You Should Know About Apple’s New Vision Pro Headset

The early reviews of Apple’s latest flagship metaverse-fueling headset are already mixed. Some say it “lacks polish and purpose” and dismiss it as “spectacular and sad.” More optimistic reviews called it a “revolution in progress” and it is at least delighting financial analysts who already believe it’s a “game changer” when it comes to the financial windfall it could bring for Apple and suggest it could become a trillion dollar product.



What is so cool about this product and why does it matter? The best review I found this week (and trust me, I read way too many!) was this short video from YouTuber named Cleo Abram who hosts a show called Huge If True.



In this review, she collaborates with expert tech influencer Marques Brownlee and offers some interesting observations about the future promise of this headset to offer a sort of teleportation experience and use spatial video to let us “live” inside our own past memories. It’s an insightful review and the next best thing to booking an appointment at an Apple store and trying the headset for yourself (which I also plan to do this week).