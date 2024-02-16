The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

What You Should Know About Apple’s New Vision Pro Headset

by
What You Should Know About Apple's New Vision Pro Headset

The early reviews of Apple’s latest flagship metaverse-fueling headset are already mixed. Some say it “lacks polish and purpose” and dismiss it as “spectacular and sad.” More optimistic reviews called it a “revolution in progress” and it is at least delighting financial analysts who already believe it’s a “game changer” when it comes to the financial windfall it could bring for Apple and suggest it could become a trillion dollar product

What is so cool about this product and why does it matter? The best review I found this week (and trust me, I read way too many!) was this short video from YouTuber named Cleo Abram who hosts a show called Huge If True.

In this review, she collaborates with expert tech influencer Marques Brownlee and offers some interesting observations about the future promise of this headset to offer a sort of teleportation experience and use spatial video to let us “live” inside our own past memories. It’s an insightful review and the next best thing to booking an appointment at an Apple store and trying the headset for yourself (which I also plan to do this week).  

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe