Waze Launches New Danger Zone Alert to Tell You If You’re Entering an Accident-Prone Area

I admit I’m not generally a fan of Waze for driving directions. I find the constant alerts and questions asking if an area is still a speed trap (for example) to be quite distracting. Their latest innovation, though, could change my opinion. Using the vast data stores they and parent company Google have access to, the app now offers “crash history alerts for accident-prone roads” using a combination of AI and user reports to alert drivers when they enter an area where many others have had accidents.

As any driver already knows, there are always stretches of road or certain types of traffic in your local area that present more dangerous driving conditions than other places. Blind spots, tricky merge areas, confusing intersections. If technology could warn us of those upcoming hazards, particularly when we drive in unfamiliar regions, then it could help us be more alert and prepared. That’s a great thing. Any usage of technology that could help people drive safer and reduce road fatalities deserves to be celebrated.

