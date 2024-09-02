UPDATE: Behind the Scenes of Influencers at the DNC Convention

Last week, many of you wrote to me about a story I shared about the treatment of the media at the Democratic National Convention and how they seemed to be elevating influencers above journalists in priority. One follow up video that offered more context on the story was this behind the scenes video look at the convention spaces created by influencer @underthedesknews on site.

Watching it was a good reminder that there really is no substitute for seeing the real situation from the ground and there’s a lot that the original article I shared left out. While I still believe in my larger point about the importance of respecting trained journalists, this video reminded me that there’s always two sides to a story. Hopefully it does the same for you.



HT to Douglas Ferguson for sharing the video.