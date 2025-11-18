Skip to Main Content
NOBW_The Age of Extraction

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Extraction by Tim Wu

November 18, 2025

Tim Wu is exactly the voice that we need right now to help imagine what the positive version of our technological future could be. Known widely for his other groundbreaking books including The Attention Merchants and The Master Switch, this newly released book argues that we need to find more positive ways to prevent platform power from rising unchecked and becoming centralized. Rather than getting frustrated by the lack of progress, Wu lays out a more hopeful future along with a roadmap for how to get there. If we’re going to realize the potential of this future rather than allowing big tech to usurp it, this is a book that we all need to read and share.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

