The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Extraction by Tim Wu

Tim Wu is exactly the voice that we need right now to help imagine what the positive version of our technological future could be. Known widely for his other groundbreaking books including The Attention Merchants and The Master Switch, this newly released book argues that we need to find more positive ways to prevent platform power from rising unchecked and becoming centralized. Rather than getting frustrated by the lack of progress, Wu lays out a more hopeful future along with a roadmap for how to get there. If we’re going to realize the potential of this future rather than allowing big tech to usurp it, this is a book that we all need to read and share.

