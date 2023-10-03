The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Man Who Thinks He Can Live Forever

by
The Man Who Thinks He Can Live Foreve

Bryan Johnson is technically 46 years old, but his biological age is eighteen. The life he leads to maintain this statistic has all the joy of an incarcerated monkey. For the past three years, he has built a life-extension system he calls Blueprint and combines extreme data collection with a mindset that considers eating a cookie or getting less than 8 hours of sleep as an “act of violence” against his body. The “system” for attempting to halt the aging process involves “downing 111 pills every day [and] sleeping with a tiny jet pack attached to his penis to monitor his nighttime erections.” 

If it seems extreme, the story of Blueprint and Johnson’s life itself is meant to be. Most of us wouldn’t accept this trade-off. What’s the point of living longer without indulgences, you might wonder? But human progress has always been fueled by the sacrifices of extreme thinkers like Johnson. 

Unlike other ambitious scientists of the past, at least his experiments are mostly limited to his own body (and one true-believing female assistant). And it is conceivable that his efforts could unlock some tactics to help the rest of us add more healthy years onto our lifespans. So despite the strangeness of his life’s work, I hope he keeps going and maybe finds a piece of the immortality he seeks. His success may one day be good news for the rest of us who would like to add a few more years without giving up those cookies. 

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe