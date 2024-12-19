The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Brilliant Entrepreneurial Lessons of a Plant Hacker Inventing New Flowers

by
inventing flowers

To raise money to put himself through school and earn a biotechnology degree, Sebastian Cocioba would gather orchids that his local Home Depot had thrown out and apply a plant growth serum to bring them back to life so he could sell them back to the store. Later, he would buy used lab equipment in fire sales and resell it back to other labs for a profit. All this bio-hustling wasn’t just to earn some side cash … it’s a symbol of how Cocioba thinks.

His current work is inventing new smells from flowers that don’t exist. Imagine flowers that could smell like old books that you could put into a library. Or flowers branded with a certain look and smell. These are the projects his lab is working on and part of the reason he’s able to do it is because “in the US, genetically modified flower work is covered by the lowest biosafety rating.”

Of course, one would hope his lab also looks at the potential dangers of his genetically modified flowers getting out in the wild and what effect they could have on the current ecosystem … but his unique story of innovation is a perfect example of the sort of unexpected creators that may end up moving entire industries forward because they are able to think unlike anyone else.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe