The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The 7 Non-Obvious Secrets of Understanding People to Predict the Future

by
SXSW

This past week, I debuted a new keynote talk at SXSW, and it was all about understanding people. I will share the full video when it comes out in a few weeks, but in case you want a behind the scenes look at the tips, here’s the full list:

  • BEING UNIQUELY HUMAN IS THE ADVANTAGE
  • IDENTITY ALWAYS SHAPES BELIEFS
  • WINNERS AREN’T THE SAME AS CHAMPIONS
  • EASY, OBVIOUS ANSWERS ARE A DISTRACTION
  • PEOPLE & EXPERIENCES SHOULD SURPRISE YOU
  • MEANING COMES FROM INTERSECTIONS
  • UNDISCOVERY CAN BE BETTER THAN DISCOVERY

Aside from the tips, I recently shared my slides for the full talk so if you don’t want to wait to see the video, you can download the slides here »

  1. Finally, for a short recap of the things that stood out from SXSW for me this year, read my LinkedIn post about 5 takeaways from SXSW »

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe