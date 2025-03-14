The 7 Non-Obvious Secrets of Understanding People to Predict the Future

This past week, I debuted a new keynote talk at SXSW, and it was all about understanding people. I will share the full video when it comes out in a few weeks, but in case you want a behind the scenes look at the tips, here’s the full list:

BEING UNIQUELY HUMAN IS THE ADVANTAGE

IDENTITY ALWAYS SHAPES BELIEFS

WINNERS AREN’T THE SAME AS CHAMPIONS

EASY, OBVIOUS ANSWERS ARE A DISTRACTION

PEOPLE & EXPERIENCES SHOULD SURPRISE YOU

MEANING COMES FROM INTERSECTIONS

UNDISCOVERY CAN BE BETTER THAN DISCOVERY

Aside from the tips, I recently shared my slides for the full talk so if you don’t want to wait to see the video, you can download the slides here »