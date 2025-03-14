The 7 Non-Obvious Secrets of Understanding People to Predict the Future

This past week, I debuted a new keynote talk at SXSW, and it was all about understanding people. I will share the full video when it comes out in a few weeks, but in case you want a behind the scenes look at the tips, here’s the full list:
- BEING UNIQUELY HUMAN IS THE ADVANTAGE
- IDENTITY ALWAYS SHAPES BELIEFS
- WINNERS AREN’T THE SAME AS CHAMPIONS
- EASY, OBVIOUS ANSWERS ARE A DISTRACTION
- PEOPLE & EXPERIENCES SHOULD SURPRISE YOU
- MEANING COMES FROM INTERSECTIONS
- UNDISCOVERY CAN BE BETTER THAN DISCOVERY
Aside from the tips, I recently shared my slides for the full talk so if you don’t want to wait to see the video, you can download the slides here »
- Finally, for a short recap of the things that stood out from SXSW for me this year, read my LinkedIn post about 5 takeaways from SXSW »