The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide 

This week, you’ll see my annual Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide with a few products that caught my eye throughout the past year. As I share in the full presentation, it’s tempting this time of year to focus on all the stuff (and deals) that you can find. Remember the best gift you’ll ever be able to give anyone is your time, so even as I share my guide to a bunch of stuff you could buy … I will be trying to find my own balance between spending money and enjoying friends & family. I hope you’ll do the same.

1. Kodak Charmera Digital Camera Blind Box Collection

Nostalgia is big right now and Kodak has been making a resurgence over the past year. Sales of film are growing and this Kodak Charmera Digital Camera Blind Box featuring a mystery camera has been so popular it’s sold out three times already. The brand promises to have more in stock this week, so if this sort of retro gift is perfect for someone in your life, bookmark their main product page and check back often to get yours before it sells out again!

2. The Original Flight Flap

If you’re a traveler who appreciates the most minimal items to help you travel light, this Flight Flap from Folden is the ultimate addition to your travel bag. Super light, folding flat and wonderfully useful in lots of situations – this is an absolute must-have and a great lower priced gift for a secret Santa or any other sort of celebration where you have a $15 max to spend.