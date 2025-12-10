The AI Data War in Retail Is Just Getting Started. Lessons from Black Friday …

The last two weeks were the biggest sales week for many online retailers as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all took over. I did my own takeover of the newsletter as I usually do to share a holiday gift list. Now that I’m back sharing stories this week, there have been plenty of reports about what happened on Black Friday and who were the ​winners and losers​ from a numbers perspective. Online sales were strong and ​reportedly up 4%​ (though these gains may be canceled out by inflation), while ​store sales were mixed​.

The interesting thing about this sales week and the growing role of AI in pricing is that it’s increasingly creating scenarios where pricing is dynamically adjusted based on a number of factors. One story this week mentioned that the ​price of eggs from one Target store to the next may vary​ based on real-time market data. On the flip side of this dynamic pricing are the growing capabilities for AI tools to aid consumers in the buying process. ​ChatGPT launched their shopping research mode​ and AI has gotten exceedingly good at common consumer tasks such as ​searching for otherwise hidden discount or promo codes​.

All things point to a dual sided war powered by AI data analytics on the retail side allowing extremely granular real-time dynamic pricing … and AI shopping tools on the consumer side allowing online shoppers to always find the lowest prices and most money-saving discount codes.