The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

Today we continue with my annual Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a few products that caught my eye throughout the past year.

9. Lego Star Trek Enterprise

This was one of my early posts over on the resurrected Digg.com platform when I was testing it out and it was a hit among the tech-savvy community there. Not surprising. It’s hard to believe this is the first Star Trek branded LEGO set ever … but it’s the perfect option for the Trekkie in your life or anyone who might appreciate a complex LEGO set that will take them at least a few days to get through.

10. Adidas FIFA World Cup Ball

World Cup Fever is officially starting with the final draw just over a week away happening December 5th. For the football (soccer) fan in your life, there is no better gift than the actual competition game ball named Trionda and made by Adidas. The backstory of the physics and math behind the manufacture of the ball is quite fascinating too. With ticket prices surging for actual games, the ball may be the closest many people get to the experience of the games and thankfully there are several versions of the ball at various price points so at least this one FIFA World Cup related gift is actually affordable too.

BONUS – IDEAPRESS BOOKS

Over the past year, I’ve been lucky enough to work on a number of books with our Ideapress authors, and they are all wonderful gifts to share with anyone. Books in general are probably my favorite gifts to give and so I’m always surrounded by them. Nothing compares to a thoughtfully gifted book as a way to share a message with someone. Aside from these Ideapress titles, we’re just two weeks away from making a big announcement about our Longlist selections for the Non-Obvious Book Awards. I’ll be featuring those by early December in this newsletter, but in the meantime – check out the Ideapress website for details on all the books pictured above. And if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, or want to help share the message of Diwali with a local school board in your area, check out my wife Chhavi’s book A Kids Book About Diwali as yet another great holiday gift book to share.