The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Porto and the Importance of City Branding

by
Porto 900x600

As I write this, I’m just off the stage here in Portugal at one of the largest business conferences of the year in Europe at the QSP Summit in the city of Porto. Aside from its picturesque location on the Northern coast, the country’s second largest city also enjoys a reputation as an award-winning destination due to a combination of its experiences, food and branding.
Longtime readers may not be surprised to hear that it’s the last element that I find the most intriguing. Many destinations compete with one another based on individual experiences. For Porto, a key part of this journey goes back exactly ten years to June of 2014 when a design agency was enlisted to create a new visual identity for the city, describing their challenge in this way:
“We felt like we needed to give each citizen their own Porto. We needed to show all the cities that exist in this one territory. We needed to represent Porto, a global city, the city for everyone.”


Today in the city, this brand is across much of what you can see here from the buildings to the experiences and has become a case study in Place Branding. It makes sense that branding should take such a central role in tourism considering the country’s rapidly evolving design and branding industry. As the city continues to move forward and its reputation continues to grow, this brand will no doubt be a critical element to help. Landmarks are one way to help a city stand out. Branding is clearly another.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe