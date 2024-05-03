The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Playgrounds and Swing Sets Aren’t Just for Kids Anymore

by
Playgrounds and Swing Sets Aren't Just For Kids Anymore

Here’s a radical thought that really shouldn’t be: what if playgrounds were designed for teenagers instead of younger kids? At the Anna C. Verna Playground in Philadelphia’s FDR Park, that’s exactly what they did and it’s getting rave reviews and lots of usage so far.

The idea is an intriguing one because it challenges our perceptions of how spaces should be used. Great urban design should work for as many people as possible. It’s also why I love this idea of designing a playground to remind people of all ages about the importance of play.



Too many playgrounds are built as places for parents and caregivers to watch their kids play. Not enough are designed to let adults play alongside those kids. Or on their own. When we can, it not only has a positive impact on our lives, but it also makes our communities nicer places to live, too.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe