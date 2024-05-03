Playgrounds and Swing Sets Aren’t Just for Kids Anymore

Here’s a radical thought that really shouldn’t be: what if playgrounds were designed for teenagers instead of younger kids? At the Anna C. Verna Playground in Philadelphia’s FDR Park, that’s exactly what they did and it’s getting rave reviews and lots of usage so far.



The idea is an intriguing one because it challenges our perceptions of how spaces should be used. Great urban design should work for as many people as possible. It’s also why I love this idea of designing a playground to remind people of all ages about the importance of play.





Too many playgrounds are built as places for parents and caregivers to watch their kids play. Not enough are designed to let adults play alongside those kids. Or on their own. When we can, it not only has a positive impact on our lives, but it also makes our communities nicer places to live, too.