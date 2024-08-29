The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

In a World of Digital Silence, What Should Anything Sound Like?

by
In a World of Digital Silence, What Should Anything Sound Like

Electric cars are quiet. Maybe too quiet. The problem, as some public health groups warn, is that electric cars dramatically increase the risk of accidents with pedestrians. The absence of sound creates danger, because we expect to be able to hear a car coming. Now that legislation spearheaded by groups advocating for the blind and visually impaired is starting to require electric vehicles to emit “an artificial engine noise,” the new challenge is what this sound should be. Do car makers just copy the engine sound from existing cars? And if so, which car? Should all electric cars be required to sound the same?

While the question may seem unique to vehicles, a similar challenge has come up with other technology too. Digital cameras and smartphones, for example, generally now have an option to turn on an artificial shutter sound so you can audibly hear that a photo was taken. Digital doorbells simulate the sound of a bell even though they don’t always have a physical bell attached anymore. Car horns, bike bells, smoke detectors and countless other products that have gone digital also have a similar sonic challenge of creativity. Should the sounds each of these things make just aim to copy the current analog sound or is this a chance to rethink old conventions? I’d love to hear what you think. Just hit reply to this message and let me know!

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe