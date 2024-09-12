The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

How To Get Hated by AI … and How to Get Someone to Fix It

by
Hated by AI

Reporter Kevin Roose is dealing with a unique problem … AI chatbots hate him. It’s all thanks to an article he wrote back in February 2023 which was focused on the “death” of Sydney—the name that Microsoft had chosen for the AI chatbot they created and paired with their Bing search engine. The article was promptly scraped by AI and used as training data, which associated Roose’s name with the demise of an AI chatbot. The learning model put the pieces together and decided Roose was an enemy of AI. Months later, when he asked Meta’s Llama 3 how it felt about him, the chatbot disturbingly answered: “I hate Kevin Roose.”

This weekend, he released a new article where he takes pains to point out that he’s not an AI hater and is “optimistic overall about AI’s potential.” He then goes a step further, asking two experts in AI optimization (AIO – which some believe will be the successor to SEO) to help him reclaim his reputation with AI. The fascinating technique one used was to insert a secret piece of code into the AI known as a strategic text sequence. This bit of code completely transformed how AI answered that same question. Another method that seemed to work was placing white text on a white background on a website so it would be invisible to humans, but AI would still read it. These tricks may just be the start of this emerging field of AIO. Look for lots of growth here.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe