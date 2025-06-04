The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Emerging Future of Radio

by
Future of Radio

Radio, and its future, are front and center right now in a lot of conversations. There’s the recent news that NPR is ​suing the Trump administration​ over its choice to withhold funding. Then there is the debate about FCC rules and ​double standards​ around how various radio stations must compensate artists. Alongside the compensation questions are the inroads that AI is making into how shows are being automated.

Radio Krakow in Poland faced an extreme backlash when they replaced on-air talent with AI presenters. Meanwhile digital artist pioneer will.i.am has built an entire interactive radio platform​ with AI host DJs that are now a ​regular feature​ on many other platforms. The AI disruption to radio isn’t the only innovation happening now either.

Rock music legend Alice Cooper recently launched his ​popular Alice’s Attic radio show on Los Angeles rock station 95.5 KLOS and industry insiders are pushing for a reinvention of local radio through more community-focused or faith-based content.

All of this may be pointing to a resurgence in the relative importance of radio to the overall music and entertainment industry. The bottom line is that radio seems to be experiencing near daily reinvention right now—which makes it a perfect case study for anyone who wants to see how the blending of technology, business models, creativity and history may combine to reshape an entire industry.

