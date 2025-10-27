Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

Thanks to advancements in AI and the ubiquity of the Ring household doorbell cameras, Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff believes we might be twelve months away from his cameras being able to “almost zero out crime.” It’s a bold claim, but there’s a possibility it may not be as far-fetched as it seems. He’s currently on a book tour and this sort of bold pronouncement is a great media hook (so kudos to his PR team on that one) but unpacking how Ring might get there is truly an interesting story.

Their cameras are widely used not just for the doorbell cameras, but as video surveillance and security across neighborhoods. When you have that sort of coverage, some futuristic possibilities start to become reality. Lost dogs could be quickly returned to owners because the video grid could more easily locate them. Front door package thieves, a persistent problem in many regions, could be reduced or eliminated. Home invasions would become much more difficult and impossible to get away with by less sophisticated criminals.

In respect to the obvious security and privacy questions that having such a neighborhood grid built on technology owned by an Amazon company might create, Siminoff offers a practiced answer:

“Siminoff dismisses what he calls “misinformation.” He firmly believes that technological security and personal privacy can coexist, describing police requests for voluntary video footage as a non-controversial practice. Privacy advocates and civil rights organizations strongly contest this position, warning about the dangers of creating extensive private surveillance networks.”

Altogether, the biggest question the story raises is what are people willing to give up for the promise of a zero-crime neighborhood? If online behavior is any guide, personal privacy often comes second when other benefits enter the picture. It’s likely that the same people willing to trade their personal data for access to a social platform they don’t need to pay for will happily make the choice to connect their doorbells to the grid and help make Ring’s vision a success.