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Mammies

Can Communal Knowledge Be Automated?

June 15, 2026

In many countries across Central and West Africa, women known as “mammies” are a fixture at local markets, selling food to families in open air markets. The process to become a mammie isn’t so easy:

“Becoming a successful market trader takes years of hard-won experience: learning to price correctly, manage stock, control portions, and maintain cash flow. For younger women entering the trade, that learning curve is steep, and low literacy levels and limited internet access make it steeper.”

In a new campaign from Nestle seasoning brand MAGGI, this knowledge is translated into an AI-powered business advisor trained on the expertise of experienced mammies who were interviewed in person and recorded offering insights and answers to commonly asked questions from new mammies. Without relying on computers or wi-fi access, the entire platform is delivered via a toll-free number anyone can call in their local language to get advice.

Aside from being a great idea, the brand tie-in is clear and not obscured. In many West African countries, 75% of the sales of Maggi’s seasoning packets and other products depend on these mammies. As their brand video shares, MAGGI needs mammies just as much as mammies need MAGGI.

This may be the biggest insight from this rare advertising campaign that’s actually doubling as a social enterprise supporting the community. Just because something is advertising and created by an ad agency, it doesn’t have to be entirely self-serving or manipulative. Sometimes a great marketing idea can actually deliver life-changing impact.

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