Behind Netflix’s First-Ever Big Data Release and What We Watched In 2023

The Night Agent was the most popular show globally on Netflix over the past year and 30% of all viewing was non-English programming. 55% of all viewing on Netflix was original titles while the remaining 45% was for licensed content produced by others.



These are just a few of the insights you’ll get from Netflix’s newly released 2023 engagement report. For a company notorious for being secretive about their data, the data release is a sign something is changing. The company has been reluctant to share data for more than a decade, so why release them now? The resolution to the Hollywood strikes earlier this year may have something to do with it.



Still, the data release is a tricky business issue that should resonate for anyone outside the entertainment industry too. Would you release data publicly that you knew could help your competitors? And should Netflix be more forthcoming in the future or is their secrecy understandable and likely to continue?