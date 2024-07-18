Are Colleges and Universities Failing Liberal-Leaning Students by Not Challenging Their Perspectives?

In a forthcoming book by Princeton Political Science Professor Lauren A. Wright, the author writes about her research process that involved interviews with self-described liberal and conservative students about the variety of topics and perspectives they are learning. She found a disproportionate number of conservative-leaning students are exposed to new perspectives or ideas that they don’t necessarily agree with. They are frequently forced to question their beliefs and understand both sides of an issue, which in turn leaves them more resilient and able to articulate their own beliefs.

Wright’s conclusion above is an insightful analysis of the state of higher education today and one that should concern anyone who hopes and believes that college should offer a place to broaden perspectives instead of limiting them.